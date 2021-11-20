Jermaine Dupri wants everyone to snack healthy with his new vegan ice cream

Jermaine Dupri’s impact on the music game is forever etched in stone and he’s now set his sights on the food industry. The So So Def boss partnered with Big Innovations Group Inc. to launch his new line of vegan ice cream this week called JD’s Vegan Ice Cream. JD’s Vegan Ice Cream is plant-based, GMO free, lactose free, and contains no artificial flavors. The “Confessions” producer also partnered with Ice Cream University founder and president Malcolm Stogo to develop the products, which are formulated with a coconut cream base.

The brand released three flavors this week from its full collection to get folks familiar with the product on the market. The flavors include Welcome to Atlanta Peach Cobbler, Apple Butter, and Strawberry Sweetheart. JD’s Vegan Ice Cream is sold in Walmart and at jdsvegan.com.

“Walmart and I share the same vision of providing consumers with the best products and making healthy alternatives accessible to everyone. JD’s Vegan ice creams taste as good as, or better than, the real thing. You don’t have to lose anything going vegan. JD’s Vegan ice cream proves you can gain nothing but quality foods with out-of-this-world flavor and taste,” Dupri told Vegnews.

The full line-up of six flavors retails for $6.49 and will be available nationwide on Dec. 28. The additional flavors include Chocolate My Way, Key Lime Pie, and (404) Cookies & Cream. Some of the flavors also pay homage to some of Dupri’s biggest produced hits and personal recordings like Mariah Carey’s “Sweetheart,” Usher’s “My Way” and “Welcome to Atlanta.”

Dupri adopted the vegan lifestyle 15 years ago and stands behind his product’s good taste and healthiness. He also spoke with Rolling Stone about why he felt it was important to bring his product to the market.

“A lot of people who are involved in the vegan brands are not vegan. I don’t know how people who are not vegan can be trustworthy in this space for us. I felt it was important for somebody like myself to produce something.”

Check out a few photos of the hitmaking producer unveiling his JD’s Vegan Ice Cream.