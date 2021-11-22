Tami Roman discusses her battle with body dysmorphic disorder (video)

Tami Roman will appear on the daytime talk show “The Real” on Nov. 22, 2021, and shed light on her battle with body dysmorphic disorder.

The Mayo Clinic describes it as an illness that causes a person to obsess about their looks and perceived flaws. A study published by the National Institutes of Health states that body dysmorphia cases are on the rise and there is a clear correlation between the increasing effects of social media. “The Real” released a teaser of the interview which will begin airing at 1 p.m. EST today.

“Well, for me, it’s very close to home and it’s something that I don’t talk about often, so this is the first time because I feel comfortable enough to talk with you ladies about it. But I suffer from body dysmorphic disorder. And I’ve been dealing with it since I was 13 years old. And so, a lot of people don’t know [whether] it’s either hereditary or genetic or comes from a negative experience, where your self-image has been annihilated. And for me when I was 13 years old, I wanted to be a model. You know, we’re from New York, I was tall, I was 5-foot-9, I was thin. And I went to this agency and walked in, and that lady ripped me to shreds,” explains Roman.

The harsh criticism of the teenage Roman who was already slim caused her to start using laxatives, not eating, and intentionally throwing up after meals.

Continue reading on the next page.