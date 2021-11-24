Fearless and beloved Atlanta community activist, Michael Langford, has died

Heralded Atlanta community advocate and undeniable leader Michael Langford has died.

He was 63.

Langford earned immense respect for his work in the community and his desire to create a better environment for the citizens of Atlanta. Among the dignitaries that paid respect to Langford was Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, with whom he served on her Anti-Violence Advisory Council. Langford also advocated for justice in the Atlanta child murders.

“Derek and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Langford—one of Atlanta’s great leaders,” Lance Bottoms told CBS46. “Michael’s quiet spirit of service served as a model for advocacy and community engagement. Whenever I called on him, he was there to help. Michael gave his all to this city. He will be missed. Our prayers are with his family and everyone who loved him.”

Atlanta’s Anti-Violence Advisory Council released the following statement to the press in Langford’s honor:

“Michael Langford was a pillar in the community. As president of the United Youth Adult Conference, he inspired countless others and was a vocal advocate for equity and inclusion. His service on the City of Atlanta’s Anti-Violence Advisory Council helped to increase awareness and engagement and empowered our community to improve the lives of children and families. As part of the Atlanta Child Murders investigation, he led search missions for the missing children and most recently served on the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce. He leaves an enduring legacy in Atlanta and will be remembered as a leader and a man of upright character. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn his loss.”

No cause of death was mentioned in multiple reports, but Langford suffered from sarcoidosis — an inflammatory disease that affects various organs in the body, specifically the lungs and lymph glands.

Langford, who was divorced twice, is survived by four children — three boys and a girl.

Celebration of life services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 at noon at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.