What Will Smith revealed about his odd post-sex reaction

Will Smith used to “gag” and even “vomit” after sex.

The King Richard actor developed a “psychosomatic reaction” to having an orgasm after having his heart broken by his first serious girlfriend when he was 16, a “beautiful” girl named Melanie who was unfaithful to him while he was away on tour.

Smith — who has 29-year-old son Trey from a previous relationship and Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith — responded to the end of his relationship by pursuing “rampant sexual intercourse,” but it only left him feeling more troubled.

He wrote in his new memoir, Will: “I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse.

“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie, but over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

Continue reading on the next page.