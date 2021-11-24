 Skip to content

What Will Smith revealed about his odd post-sex reaction

By rolling | Nov 24, 2021

Will Smith used to “gag” and even “vomit” after sex.

The King Richard actor developed a “psychosomatic reaction” to having an orgasm after having his heart broken by his first serious girlfriend when he was 16, a “beautiful” girl named Melanie who was unfaithful to him while he was away on tour.


Smith — who has 29-year-old son Trey from a previous relationship and Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith — responded to the end of his relationship by pursuing “rampant sexual intercourse,” but it only left him feeling more troubled.

He wrote in his new memoir, Will: “I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse.


“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie, but over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Tags: , , , , ,

Tabitha Brown will inspire preschoolers with new YouTube series (video)

Cover reveal party for actor Michael Anthony levels up in Atlanta

Curtis Caesar John and The Luminal Theater bring Black cinema to the people

IRS wants nearly $10M from Chris Tucker in back taxes

Brian Michael Smith 1st trans man to make ‘People’ mag’s list of ‘Sexiest Men’

Cuban actress Ana de Armas has been busy this year. Here, she is at the Louis Vuitton Cocktail Womenswear Spring / Summer 2022, at Momda Week, on October 5, in Paris. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton)

Latino A-listers mix it up in their latest projects


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.