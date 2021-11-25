 Skip to content

From dropouts to CEOs: The story of GA Followers and the American dream

By Rashad Milligan | Nov 25, 2021

Pictured, from left, are Jeremy Jones and Ronndell Smith of GA Followers. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

There is no direct route to success.


It was 2010. Jeremy Jones just wanted to promote his music on Twitter, an upcoming social media platform at the time. On a page called “@GAFollowers,” Jones planned to mix in his music with news and trending topic posts around the state of Georgia. Eleven years later, the brand has become a WorldStarHipHop-like destination for viral videos and stories with a reach of over two million people across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“There’s no way I thought it’d get to this point,” Jones told rolling out.


In the span of a decade, Jones went from a young Black man pursuing music to a brand CEO securing Fortune 500 company deals.

A part of what expedited GA Followers’ growth on Twitter was the historic “GA Follow Train.” In the early days of Twitter, there was a trend called “Follow Fridays,” where users would shout out other accounts for people to follow.

“I saw that, but I saw nobody was doing it for locals,” Jones said. “I knew that would help us get followers and it would help create some type of network.”

In 2013, Jones, with the help of childhood friend and comedian Ronndell Smith, began transitioning to the world of original content.

