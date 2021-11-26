Have dark circles? Try 1 of these 7 eye creams

If you have been battling dark circles, you are not alone. Whether you were born with them or developed them over time, dark circles are a problem that many people face. They can leave you looking tired no matter how much sleep you got the night before, or maybe even cause you to feel a little insecure.

According to Dr. Doris Day, a board-certified dermatologist at Day Dermatology & Aesthetics, dark circles are often a combination of pigment making the skin darker and redness from dilated blood vessels. This pigment can result from genetics, lack of sleep and hydration, or not eating a well-balanced diet.

While using an eye cream might not eliminate every type of dark circle for good, some great creams on the market will help minimize their appearance by brightening the area and improving the look of a shadow by constricting blood vessels. You can try out one of these seven eye creams and gels to help do the trick.

OleHenriksen Banana Bright Eye Créme

OleHenriksen’s Banana Bright Eye Créme with banana powder-inspired pigments instantly brightens and color-corrects the eye area. It also contains collagen and Vitamin C to give your eye area a more youthful appearance.