Man who robbed Safaree Samuels at gun point learns his fate

One of the men accused of robbing Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels at gunpoint in 2018 has been convicted of the crime. According to the North Jersey News, Tacuma Ashman of Irvington, New York was found guilty in a Bergen County courtroom on Monday, Nov. 21, of robbing Safaree of $180,000 at gunpoint

The 43-year-old Ashman was convicted of first-degree robbery, weapons possession, and resisting arrest, but acquitted on conspiracy charges and owning a handgun without a permit. He faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 28, 2022.

Samuels spoke about the confrontation immediately after it happened, as he was on his way to an interview with New York radio station Power 105 DJ Angie Martinez just before being assaulted.

“I just got robbed. Two dudes with guns just ran up on me. [They] had me face down on the floor with a gun to my head. They just took everything,” the “Love & Hip Hop” reality star told the radio host.

According to court documents, Safaree’s old childhood friend, Shawn Harewood, orchestrated the robbery and also recruited Carl Harry as one of the assailants. The men allegedly planned the robbery weeks prior and put a GPS device on Samuels’car to track him.

On the day the robbery occurred, surveillance footage showed the men pulled up to The Modern, a luxury apartment building on Park Avenue as Ashman and Harry approached Safari from behind and a fight ensued.

Ashman allegedly held a gun while two other men took his valuables and escaped in a black Cadillac Escalade. A police chase ensued and all three men were arrested within weeks after fleeing on foot. Samuels’ wallet and jewelry were recovered from the vehicle as well.

Harewood and Ashman were co-defendants in the trial, but a judge declared a mistrial for Harewood after his attorney withdrew from the case for a personal reason. A new trial date for Harewood is now pending. Harry pleaded guilty in 2019 on a conspiracy charge and spent 364 days in the Bergen County, New Jersey jail. He has been placed on probation for five years. TMZ released surveillance footage when the attack occurred which you can view below.



