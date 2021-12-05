Jeannie Mai says Jeezy has been experiencing pregnancy symptoms

Jeannie Mai is only weeks away from her due date and has officially taken maternity leave from “The Real.”

The television host video conferenced into the episode on Friday, Dec. 3, and dished on all things third trimester, and how she is prepping for the birth of her first baby.

After Loni Love asked if Jeezy is getting excited, Mai shared that her rap star husband is experiencing sympathy pregnancy symptoms,

“He’s very, very excited. He tells me that he goes through the same symptoms that I go through in the third trimester,” Mai explained.

Adrienne Houghton told her that this phenomenon is something she’s heard before, and Mai questioned if there is any validity to it.

“He says he’s got the cravings, he’s tired, he has mood swings, I’m like ‘Really? Come on’,” Mai continued.

Houghton reassured Mai and said that is a great sign of how connected Jeezy is to Mai and their unborn baby.

“That actually means that he’s so emotionally connected with you that he feels everything you’re going through,” Houghton explained. “They actually say that husbands and fathers of new babies that are like super connected and in sync, they can go through those same feelings and those same symptoms … so that’s a good thing.”

Mai and Jeezy’s first child together is due in January 2022.