Nick Cannon reveals his 5-month-old son Zen has died of brain cancer (video)

Nick Cannon has been carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders for the past few weeks as he announced on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on “The Nick Cannon Show,” that his infant son Zen recently died of brain cancer.

Baby Zen was Cannon’s seventh child. He and Alyssa Scott welcomed the five-month-old back in June. The multi-talented comedian and actor was heartbroken and in tears as he revealed how his family found out that the baby was suffering from Hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out. He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine,” Cannon explained before finding out the diagnosis.

Tests revealed that Zen had fluid building in his head and it was a malignant tumor. A brain surgery procedure was later conducted and a shunt to drain the fluid. Things got worse for the baby after the Thanksgiving holiday, as he passed away on Dec. 5.

“This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa and then I had to fly back to New York for the show. I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen,” he tearfully added.

Nick also stated that he held his baby boy one last time as a form of closure, expressing, “You can’t heal until you feel.”

He dedicated the episode to his son and called it a “celebration of life” for Zen. Cannon further stated that going back to work so soon was another way to help ease his pain. Take a look at his heartbreaking story below.