Former NBA star J.R. Smith shares a GPA update from North Carolina AT&T

Only two years ago, J.R. Smith was shooting three-pointers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the Orlando bubble. Fast forward to today and he’s still scoring, only he’s using his mind to register rather impressive marks at North Carolina A&T State University.

The NBA guard went to Twitter to let everyone know what his GPA was in his first semester, sharing:

“Grades are in! 4.0,” with several emojis following the message and a video thereafter showing his understandable excitement.

“I can’t even describe the feeling,” Smith said in the video. “I ain’t even gone lie to you, a lot of hard work went into that s—.”

Smith has kept his followers updated on social media as he continues his college journey, which includes his well-documented involvement on the golf team.

In 2004, Smith skipped college to go to the NBA, where he was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets with the 18th pick. Smith went on to win two NBA championships, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the second with the Lakers in 2020.