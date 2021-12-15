Michael Jordan graces Wheaties box for 100th anniversary

Wheaties just got a new look on their cereal box, and it features one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

The cereal company announced its newest Century Box featuring Michael Jordan, marking a record-setting 19th feature on the iconic orange box as part of their ongoing centennial anniversary celebration.

Wheaties will be partnering with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team co-owned by Jordan, and driver Bubba Wallace will help spread the message. Jordan became the first majority Black owner in NASCAR’s top series in 50 years when creating the NASCAR team in 2020.

Consumers can now purchase the limited-edition Wheaties Michael Jordan Century Box at national retailers and online at shop.wheaties.com.

On Dec. 14, 2021, Wallace drove around the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, in a replica of the Wheaties-branded Toyota Camry to personally hand-deliver the Michael Jordan gold foil boxes.

“To be able to honor MJ as part of the Wheaties 100th anniversary celebration and have Wheaties join the 23XI Racing family is special for our team,” Wallace said in a press release. “When you think of greatness, you think of Michael Jordan and his drive for excellence both on and off the court. His competitive nature and determination motivate me in my career every day. It is an honor of a lifetime to drive for MJ and rep the No. 23, a number that is such a big part of his legacy.”

The No. 23 Wheaties Toyota Camry TRD will debut on the track at Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 27, 2022.