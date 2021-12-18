Howard University basketball team inks new NIL deal (photos)

Howard University made history this month as they just became the first college basketball team to sign a NIL (name, image, likeness) deal. The new NCAA NIL rule went into effect on July 1 and allows college athletes to profit from their images and reputations.

The moving company College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk signed the entire Bison basketball team to an endorsement contract. The players will receive a specified dollar amount up front to split evenly and will then have opportunities individually to earn more money through incentives with the company by bringing in new clients or employees. Players will also have a chance to earn more money by attending events and posting on social media.

The co-owners of the business, Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman, who grew up in Washington, D.C., will attend Howard University homecoming events. Friedman also played on the Howard intramural club basketball team, so this endorsement deal was more personal for the company.

“Our business started as an underdog with a beat-up cargo van in college, so aligning with student-athletes that historically have not received large media attention is important to our brand purpose. College H.U.N.K.S. has a diverse team, and we strive to brighten the spotlight within and outside of our brand to build leaders and make a positive impact,” Friedman explained in a statement.

The moving company previously signed Miami quarterback D’Eriq King to a sizable endorsement deal as well as the entire San Diego State football team to a contract.

“College H.U.N.K.S. is an iconic brand, and Howard University is an iconic institution, so it makes sense to align our mutual passions for building leaders. My teammates and I are looking forward to partnering with College H.U.N.K.S. to promote their amazing employment opportunities for frontline staff, their moving and hauling services for clients, as well as their franchise opportunities for aspiring business owners,” Howard men’s basketball player Tai Bibbs added in the announcement.

