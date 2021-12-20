Keyshia Cole shares her sex goals for 2022

Back in 2015, Keyshia Cole opened up in an interview with VLAD TV about why she was celibate.

“I’m just a little tired of the drama,” Cole said in the interview. “I just need to focus, I feel like, on my career and my styling without all the cloudiness of people ringing my phone, or me ringing someone else’s, or worrying, period, about anything else besides what I’ve got going on.”

In the 2015 interview, Cole was asked why being celibate was important to her.

“I think celibacy is important right now for me because I’m trying to stay focused, and I want to smile more, and I want to be more into my music, and I want to be more into myself.”

Well, it’s 2021 and it looks like the singer is back on her celibacy vibe after announcing it on Twitter.

“I’m tackling celibacy this entire next year,” she tweeted.

Her fans thought it was a good idea for her, and let her know in the replies that she seemed more focused when men weren’t her focus, like when she first started her career.

Cole had to come correct in her response.

“How u think I wrote all them songs boo? Them ninjas were there. Just a– holes and full of s—, like they are now.”