King Woods hopes to inspire others through wrestling

WWE superstar King Woods was in attendance for the Atlanta Hawks game on Dec.22 to promote the partnership between the WWE and Hawks. He’ll also be in Atlanta on New Year’s for the WWE pay-per-view “WWE Day 1.”

Wrestling may be all about entertainment, but Woods wants to inspire others through wrestling and bring change to people’s lives in the process.

Woods spoke with rolling out about his journey through wrestling.

You were with the New Day wrestling with Big E and Kofi Kingston. How was it building a friendship with them and wrestling with guys that look like you?

It’s great because we were all on the same page. We all still are on the same page about what we want to bring to wrestling, and what we want people to gather from wrestling. There’s this old stereotype that wrestlers are just meatheads, and you punch each other in the face. Yes, but, also college-educated, two undergrads, and a master’s. Some people own businesses, we’re all over mentally. People have so many talents and skills. It’s amazing to be able to be in a situation where I’ve got two other guys on the same exact wavelength as me that understand that wrestling is way more than just wrestling.

Wrestling is inspiring people to bring upon change in their lives that they didn’t know they could bring upon themselves. Wrestling is sadness, it’s happiness, it’s anger, it’s everything — all the emotions wrapped into one. When you can put that into a two or three-hour show and give it to somebody every single week, I don’t think there’s anything better on this planet.

