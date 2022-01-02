Michelle Obama calls Barack her ‘boo’ in new IG post

On the fifth anniversary of President Barack Obama and wife Michelle’s exodus from the White House, the former first lady feels comfortable referring to her longtime husband in colloquial terms.

During the former first couple’s celebration of New Year’s Eve 2021, Michelle Obama shared a cute photo of her and her husband with her 47 million Instagram followers.

The best selling author of Becoming captioned the photo of the two in celebratory shades and coordinated black outfits with this:

“Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

Many of their celebrity friends and followers commented on the photo, with superstar deejay D-Nice saying “Love this!”

Cynthia Bailey, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, posted love emojis, while another fan wrote that “you and your boo are still killing it.”

“It’s the boo part for me,” another fan added, while a fifth person commented, “Well then show out forever first lady.”