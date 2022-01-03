Floyd Mayweather still owes Logan Paul from their boxing match

If you see Floyd Mayweather on social media, he’s usually flaunting his money. According to Logan Paul, the reason for that may be because he hasn’t paid his debts.

Paul called the boxer out on Twitter. In the Jan. 2 tweet, he posted a picture of an article headlined: “Floyd Mayweather earned so much from Logan Paul fight he could buy Jeff Bezos’ jet.”

Paul then tweeted, “Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months.”

Apparently, Paul is going to make the money back soon, as he mentioned later on in the tweet. “but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4.”

It has been noted that the fight between Mayweather and Paul, which took place in June 2021, sold one million pay-per-views.

Mayweather has yet to respond to Paul’s tweets.