LeBron James hints about his next NBA destination

By Rashad Milligan | Jan 4, 2022

Bronny James (far right) and Quavo greet each other at the Legends Huncho Invitational at Berkmar High School. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

NBA superstar and all-time great LeBron James has perhaps revealed where his next NBA destination will be.


In an interview under his Uninterrupted media platform, James said a moment he wants to have in the league is to play on the same floor as his son Bronny James.

“I want him to get to the NBA,” James said. “I’m not even going to lie. I want to be on the same — I want to be on the court with him. I think that will be an unbelievable moment.”


Bronny is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, the No. 4 team in the country, according to MaxPreps. He’s currently the No. 38 junior in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

James, 37, is in the 19th season of his career and hasn’t shown any signs of major regression yet. As of Jan. 4, 2022, he’s averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Los Angeles Lakers. Two of Bronny’s former high school teammates, B.J. Boston and Ziaire Williams, are currently NBA rookies with the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively.

James’ contract with the Lakers expires after the 2022-23 season. The first year 6-foot-3, 190-pound Bronny would be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024.

