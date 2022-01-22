Nakia Dillard wants the younger generation to have a voice through acting

Nakia Dillard is an actor and author who has appeared in numerous films and television shows. His Aikan Performing Arts school in Philadelphia provides high-quality performing arts training to youth and adults.

What made you get into acting?

It’s crazy because I was extremely shy. Acting kind of gave me a voice when I didn’t have one. When I was a teenager, it was hard for me to hold conversations with people and all types of stuff. I used to love “The Cosby Show.” I was like, “Dang, I want to be Theo, I want to be one of his friends.” So I joined an acting school, and it literally changed my life. Then I saw all the beautiful women that was a part of it, too. It was fun. I started seeing my friends and different people doing their thing, and it just kept me inspired. And I just kept going with it. And trust me, it has literally been a blessing. But I started when I was 14.

What inspired you to have a voice?

I’m a big advocate of the arts and having it teaches you empathy. It enforces literacy because you got to read. What got me [pushing] harder was [that] I had a chance to step in different people’s shoes, without having to live their life. You have to do research on each character, see who they are, and understand what they are. I think with everything that’s going on, they’re taking the arts out of the schools, and that was a thing that basically would let kids have a way to have an outlet. None of the kids, nobody has outlets now. When I was younger, it kind of gave me words to say, when I couldn’t find the courage to say the words, and through acting, it kind of made me release those feelings.

