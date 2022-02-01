What Rihanna’s dad really thinks about her pregnancy

Rihanna revealed in a series of photos on Jan. 31 that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and Ronald Fenty thinks his daughter will be a “good mom” because she’s always been very maternal.

He told Page Six, “I’m ecstatic. I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.”

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids … she’s going to be a good mom.”

Although the 33-year-old singer appeared far along in her pregnancy in the photographs, she only told her dad her happy news on Sunday evening.

“I just got the news from her last night, and she sent me some photos. I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Ronald gave Rocky the seal of approval after Rihanna brought him to visit her family in Barbados in December 2020.

“He’s a very cool guy. I like him.”

