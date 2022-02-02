Joe Budden shares prediction about ‘Donda 2’

Joe Budden has never been afraid to say how he feels about something, regardless of whether or not he’ll get ridiculed for it.

On the Jan. 31 episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” he discussed Donda 2, the second album of Ye West’s Donda sequel. During their conversation, Budden said that he thinks the album will be very toxic, since Future has been named the executive producer of the project. Future has a reputation for making songs that are deemed toxic.

“I think this is the most toxic s— in the universe, Budden said. “And for it to be as impactful as the most toxic s— in the universe, it has to be somewhat real-time. I think this is a counter and a rebuttal.”

Budden then talked about the album announcement cover, which shows Ye’s childhood home on fire.

“Was there a gas leak? There’s going to be some toxic bars on that motherf—–.”

kanye just announced that ‘donda 2’ is dropping february 22, executive produced by future 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZndAIePbbw — Genius (@Genius) January 27, 2022

Budden was also asked if he thinks Ye will hold to his Christian values on this album. “You don’t have to curse to be toxic,” Budden said.

Donda 2 is set to be released on Feb. 22, 2022.