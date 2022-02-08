Janet Jackson admits she thought viewers would find her documentary ‘boring’

Janet Jackson has opened up on what viewers thought of her documentary.

The “Rhythm Nation” hitmaker reflected on her life and career in the four-part eponymously-titled program and she’s been stunned by the response to the shows because she couldn’t see what audiences would find interesting about it.

She admitted: “I thought it would be quite boring for a lot of people, basically for everyone. My favorite episode … was the very first half of the first episode which was about my family and growing up and all my brothers and sisters.

“That’s the episode that I enjoyed the most, everything else after that really is more so about me and I thought ‘Oh my gosh, this is so boring, are they gonna take to this?’ But I’m just so happy that everybody has just been really really liking it.”

