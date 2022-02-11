Meet the Black geniuses behind Ye West’s documentary

Rolling out was in Chicago at the screening of Kanye West’s new documentary jeen-yuhs a Kanye Trilogy Act 1. The documentary contains footage from over the past 20 years and follows Ye on his journey to superstar status. Ye has shared his journey consistently throughout his career. Seeing it up close and personal provides an impact and a reality to what he has been able to accomplish. Co-director and Chicagoan Coodie Simmons put his career on hold to follow Ye around collecting the most intimate and personal moments of Ye’s life. Simmons commented that the point of the film is realizing the idea of one’s vision.

One of the more touching moments was witnessing the interaction between Ye and his mother, the late Donda West. It is plain to see how Ye has been able to channel his confidence into accomplishments. One moment shows Donda West reciting one of Ye’s earlier verses as she affirms his confidence reminding him that he is indeed a star.

Every moment during this first episode feels like Ye is predicting his future. All of it feels one hundred percent authentic. I found myself matching up all of his boastful declarations with everything he has been able to do. It is amazing and inspiring to watch.

