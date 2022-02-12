 Skip to content

College basketball coach responds to critique of her outfit

By Rashad Milligan | Feb 12, 2022

Texas A&M assistant women’s basketball coach Sydney Carter (Image source: Instagram – @sydcarter4)

Sydney Carter has responded to one of the Internet’s most intense debates of the past week.


Facebook user Wayne Walker went viral on Feb. 8 when he posted Carter’s outfit and asked if it was appropriate for the Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant coach. Walker’s original post received over 14,000 shares and over 1,000 comments before he limited who could comment.

There were users who commented they thought the outfit wasn’t fitting to coach a basketball game, while a large number of people told Walker it was none of his business what a woman wore.


On Feb. 11, Carter responded with her own statement.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and kind words over the last few days,” Carter’s statement read. “Representation matters. As a Black woman in coaching, I take pride in showing that people who look like me don’t have to diminish our light to appeal to others, whose opinions never mattered anyway.”

Carter finished the statement by confirming she’ll continue to wear and post the gameday outfits she wants to.

“Black women can express our individuality while doing our jobs at a high level,” Carter’s statement read.

Texas A&M hosts No. 14 LSU on Feb. 13.

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,
After just 49 games, Dennis Schroder was traded by the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets. He seems a likely candidate for a buyout; having signed with Boston for $5.9 million, the remaining salary due to him is relatively cheap. (Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Nike)

NBA buyout candidates: 10 players who could be available

C.J. McCollum's shot creation should give the New Orleans Pelicans a much-needed boost in backcourt production. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TNT)

Grading every move from the 2022 NBA trade deadline

The Brooklyn Nets are the best fit on paper to bring out Ben Simmons' special two-way potential. (All-Pro Reels/CC BY-SA 2.0)

Nets provide Ben Simmons a golden opportunity to maximize his game

NBA superstar Joel Embiid slams Ben Simmons 1 more time after trade

James Harden (pictured) allows the Philadelphia 76ers to capitalize on a historically dominant campaign from Joel Embiid. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Harden, Embiid could form historically dominant offense for sixers

The Sacramento Kings acquired two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis (pictured) to help form an intriguing 1-2 duo with De’Aaron Fox, but moved out arguably the team's best player this season in Tyrese Haliburton to make the Sabonis-Fox tandem happen. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

McCollum, Sabonis gambles are a result of NBA’s new play-in era