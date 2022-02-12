College basketball coach responds to critique of her outfit

Sydney Carter has responded to one of the Internet’s most intense debates of the past week.

Facebook user Wayne Walker went viral on Feb. 8 when he posted Carter’s outfit and asked if it was appropriate for the Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant coach. Walker’s original post received over 14,000 shares and over 1,000 comments before he limited who could comment.

There were users who commented they thought the outfit wasn’t fitting to coach a basketball game, while a large number of people told Walker it was none of his business what a woman wore.

On Feb. 11, Carter responded with her own statement.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and kind words over the last few days,” Carter’s statement read. “Representation matters. As a Black woman in coaching, I take pride in showing that people who look like me don’t have to diminish our light to appeal to others, whose opinions never mattered anyway.”

Carter finished the statement by confirming she’ll continue to wear and post the gameday outfits she wants to.

“Black women can express our individuality while doing our jobs at a high level,” Carter’s statement read.

Texas A&M hosts No. 14 LSU on Feb. 13.