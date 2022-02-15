Simone Biles gifted gargantuan engagement ring on Valentine’s Day (photos)

The world’s most decorated Olympic gymnast is about to be a married woman.

Simone Biles, the venerated record-breaking American gymnastics icon, announced that she is engaged to NFL star Jonathan Owens.

The 24-year-old Columbus, Ohio, native told her six million Instagram fans on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, that her fiancé proposed to her on Valentine’s Day.

“Woke up a fiancée,” she wrote euphorically to her nearly two million Twitter followers in a post that featured a number of photos with Owens as he popped the question.

WOKE UP A FIANCÉE 💍💍😭 I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022

Biles, who holds many American gymnastics records as well as being tied for the most Olympic medals in her sport, also posted some photos on her Instagram page.

“The easiest yes,” Biles penned in the Instagram comments section as she flossed her gargantuan engagement ring.

Later, the two spent the blissful Monday evening celebrating the momentous occasion.

The gold medalist and the 26-year-old Houston Texans football player met on the internet just before the onset of the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic. For Owens and Biles, the complete shutdown in America actually was a godsend.

Owens explained to the Texas Monthly in January 2021 that the shutdown created a copious amount of time for the two athletic stars to get to know one another on a personal, multidimensional level.

“It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Owens said. “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”