Kanye removed from Grammy Awards due to social media posts

Embattled rapper Ye West has been barred from performing at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards.

Repeated Instagram and Twitter tirades and threats against other celebrities, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, have been cited as the reason behind the sudden snub, according to People magazine.

Ye has been nominated for five Grammy awards, including four that are associated with his 10th studio album Donda: Best Rap Song (“Jail”), Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Hurricane”), Best Rap Album, and Album of the Year.

West earned a fifth nomination for working as a producer on Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero from September 2021.

Yeezy was scheduled to perform on April 3. However, his increasingly troubling pronouncements against Kim K, Pete Davidson, Comedy Central host Trevor Noah and comedian D.L. Hughley have given the Academy of Arts and Sciences reason for pause.

The final straw happened when Kanye allegedly bullied and threatened Noah, the host of the “Daily Show,” which got Yeezy banished from Instagram for 24 hours this past Wednesday, March 16.

During a recent show, Noah said folks “more people should pay attention to” Kanye’s disquieting behavior which “over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back.”

Noah added, “I do understand that art can be therapy — I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy.”

When Yeezy called Noah a racial slur and said other untoward things to Noah, IG snatched away his account temporarily and warned that there will be harsher penalties should Ye repeat this type of behavior.

The Recording Academy has yet to respond to media inquiries for comments.