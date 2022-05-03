Russell Westbrook’s skirt at Met Gala incites Twitter tizzy (photos, video)

Embattled NBA star Russell Westbrook likes to come off as a man who has steel-plated skin and that nothing can penetrate his outer armor.

But this past season showed that he was pierced. Chants of “West-brick” began to the permeate the public discourse in light of his horrid shooting percentage as his Los Angeles Lakers sank into infamy this past season. Westbrook even devoted the balance of a post-game press conference declaring he will not tolerate sports pundits disparaging his surname and legacy.

That notwithstanding, Wesbrook is still adhering resolutely to his personal policy of not behaving according to public perception. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard wilded out on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 by sporting a long skirt, sparking mostly ridicule and jokes on social media.

Russell Westbrook went to The MET GALA as a monopoly piece. https://t.co/YzG00OAGzp — SYDNEY CASTILLO (@sydneyisfunny) May 3, 2022

Even NBA superstar Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers had difficulty digesting some of the styles displayed at the annual upscale soiree in Manhattan:

If what mfs wearing to the MET Gala is considered having “style” … then I’m burnt out 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 3, 2022

Westbrook flexed with pride as he explained his choice of duds for television personality La La Anthony. With this atrocious season book-ended by adorning skirts, Westbrook is showing that he’s not scared of the smoke coming from fans and critics of his fashion choices.

Here’s what Westbrook wore after he was traded to the Lakers before the start of the season back in October 2021.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Westbrook rationalized his ensemble and accoutrements to Anthony this way:

Regardless of his explanation, Twitter had fun turning Westbrook’s attire into memes and funny one-liners. Below is a sampling:

Mary Poppins is clearly the inspiration for Russell Westbrook's drip 😂 pic.twitter.com/CCYtNWWbef — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 3, 2022