Boosie reveals who he wants at his star-studded adult prom (video)

If you didn’t know by now, Boosie is a loud and ambitious person, and most of the time he doesn’t care what people think about he does or says.

On May 6, 2022, Boosie came up with an idea on Instagram for an adult prom. The post says “I never been to prom I always thought that was weak s— frfr now I’m like dam almost everybody been to prom except me now I wanna go smh. I think I’m about to do a Adult Prom that s— a be fly. Any Celebrities that’s down for it comment let’s go r.”

At that time of the post, there were still questions about who he might want to invite if it ever happened, but on May 15, he gave his followers an entire list and more details about a possible location.

The caption says “ADULT PROM ATL #BadA–High CLARK UNIVERSITY GYM SATURDAY JULY 9TH”

In a series of videos, Boosie starts listing off names of celebrities he’d like to attend.

“I woke up this morning with a prom wishlist,” Boosie said. “God told me Cardi B and Offset. Offset gone put it on.

Lmao Boosie Adult Prom wishlist has me weak 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MhXqdrRgFh — good job mimi 🍊 (@_mimitaughther) May 16, 2022

“T.I and Tiny. Ray J gotta be in the building, that’s my boy. Steve Harvey, mister put it on. If you can’t be in the building send one of your suits. Send me a stylist.

“I’m trying to have Usher come through that b—- skating.”

Boosie continued to hilariously list off more names.

“Ja Morant, I need you in the building. Lil Baby, you know you got the city. We need the 4PF in the f—ing building.”

Boosie added celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Lil Duval, Light Skin Keisha, Mulatto, Drake, Ye West, and many more.