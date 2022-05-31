Serial entrepreneur Cris Cawley talks about the importance of networking

Cris Cawley is an award-winning coach, CEO of Game Changer Publishing and a serial entrepreneur. She began her career in 1998 and has impacted over 155,000 entrepreneurs through her book publishing, coaching, and mastermind programs. Cawley’s popular programs help clients leverage their expertise and passion into profits. She’s been featured on many stages alongside some of the country’s most sought-after speakers and thought leaders and recognized for her commitment to making a positive impact on the world. Changer Publishing’s mission statement is “Have fun, make money, and do good in the world!”

What qualities are most important to your line of work?

Teamwork is important because, in the publishing industry, it takes a small army to help authors not only create their books but also publish them and then market them to bestseller status. There are so many variables, and no two books are alike, therefore the process varies from author to author so our team must think outside the box and be solution-oriented to always exceed client expectations.

What do you do to maintain mental health in the busy world we live in these days?

My two favorite vacation spots to relax with my family are Maui, Hawaii, and anywhere on the Emerald Coast in Florida. Not too awfully far away from home, but just far enough to where I feel like I’m on vacation and can enjoy the beach, sunshine, and palm trees while relaxing with my family. Downtime and balance are so important as I work so much and must be intentional with taking time off to stay sane.

Describe your networking style.

My networking style is to always add value to every person I meet and meet as many people as possible. In our beachfront mastermind event we do a few times each year, our clients always tell us that the networking our seven- to nine-figure [earning] entrepreneur experts provide is the most valuable piece, and I must agree. For every event or mastermind I have ever paid to attend, networking was always my biggest takeaway, and the professional connections brought the most value to me and my business.

Where do you draw motivation from?

My two favorite quotes that motivate me are as follows: “Good things come to people who wait, but better things come to those who go out and get them” from an anonymous author and the Bible quote; “I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken. Psalm 16:8”