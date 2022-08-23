Jack Daniel’s celebrating Black Business Month in DC on 8/25 with up to $40K in grant funds

Jack Daniel’s has tapped rolling out to highlight an incredible opportunity to contribute to the success of local Black businesses in Washington D.C. on August 25 at 6:30pm ET.

Jack Daniel’s is committing $40,000 to small Black business owners through their annual grant program, New Beginnings, Make it Count in Philadelphia, Washington DC and Richmond, VA metro areas. Jack Daniel’s whiskey brands Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Apple, and Tennessee Fire will award the grant money to five selected recipients who meet the competition’s eligibility requirements. By elevating numerous deserving businesses, Jack Daniel’s aims to embolden Black business ownership and encourage local economic stimulation by presenting consumers who ‘buy Black’ with more places to support and shop.

“We hope businesses will immediately apply and share 500 words on how their business will leverage this grant and impact the Black community. This grant will be a dream come true for some Black business owners and entrepreneurs, thanks to Jack Daniel’s,” said Munson Steed, CEO, and publisher of rolling out.

We invite you and your network to complete your application today. Applications are open now through Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:50 PM PST. Jack Daniel’s is looking to give back to small business owners (with under $1M in revenue per year) to ensure they remain prosperous. This opportunity, designed for businesses like yours, is a way to celebrate your business, congratulate your success, and contribute to building your brand.

“Jack Daniel’s is extremely proud to support African American local business with an expanded New Beginnings program this August,” said Ben Osei, Jack Daniel’s Field Marketing Manager. “We are seeking to identify five African American entrepreneurs with an impeccable business pitch and vision who need a strong partner in driving their organizational goals forward. In addition, Jack Daniel’s plans to engage local nonprofit organizations to ensure as many Black small businesses have access to the grant competition and are given the resources to vie for the much-needed capital.”

This is the third cycle of Jack Daniel’s New Beginnings, Make It Count program. Since its inception in 2020, the program has expanded to include business owners in the Richmond, Virginia region and has increased its overall contribution to the African American entrepreneur community. Once finalists are determined, they will appear in front of an expert judging panel and in-person audience for a live business pitch event where all winners and cash prizes will be announced.

Six finalists will be first selected online from the three individual markets. There will be three first-place winners of a $10,000 cash prize each in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Richmond. There will be two second-place winners of a $5,000 cash prize in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. only.

To apply and for more information and to apply, visit www.jackdaniels.com/en- us/New-Beginnings.

Register for the networking event and panel discussion by clicking below. Complimentary professional headshots will be provided at the event.



About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

About Rolling Out

Rolling Out is a culture and creative media company and lifestyle brand with a trusted and influential voice in the urban community. We develop contemporary content and event programming on lifestyle, entertainment, health, wellness, beauty, and business.