Latto says this artist changed her life

Latto, who is best known for her songs “It’s Givin'” and “Big Energy,” recently paid homage to superstar singer-songwriter, Mariah Carey. Latto’s musical message often aligns with Carey’s and both encourage women to love themselves and to know their worth. Latto recently took to Twitter to show love for the beloved Carey.

Just sitting here thinking how @MariahCarey really changed my life ❤️ Everything has been up since you embraced me Queen I’m so thankful to have worked with you!!! Hope you’re having a good day 🥰 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) September 15, 2022

“Big Energy” – the song that initially took Latto’s career to the next level – is climbing to new heights thanks to a remix from Mariah Carey herself. The song was sampled from Carey’s 1995 hit called “Fantasy.”

Before the remix dropped, it was advertised all over the internet and it was hard not to notice how much Latto favored Mariah Carey.

Carey rose to fame in 1990 and has made a name for herself in other industries as well. The trademarked term, ‘Queen of Christmas’ came about after her famous song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” became a holiday staple.

Carey’s net worth of $320 million, and once artists reach that level, it is unusual for them to pay it forward to newer artists, but Carey – as usual – is the exception. Now Latto is paying respect by acknowledging her support. The rapper stated that her life has completely changed.

Much love and respect to you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 15, 2022

Watch Latto and Mariah Carey perform “Big Energy” on the BET stage.