Ella Mai says R&B is ‘very much alive’ during Good Morning Gorgeous tour

Popular R&B artist, Ella Mai, performed her biggest hits and some new music from her latest album Heart On My Sleeve, just before Mary J. Blige took the stage for the opening night of the Good Morning Gorgeous tour. The singer wore an all-black short set with an oversized blazer.

The British-born singer-songwriter also performed sans makeup and fans commented on how clear her skin is. This left fans not only wanting to stream her music but to also learn more about her skin care regimen.

Mai, best known for her “Boo’d Up” hit made her debut in the music industry after studying at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute located in London.

Mai was sure to perform hits such as “Boo’d Up,” “Trip,” “Not Another Love Song,” and more. Her Heart On My Sleeve album is sure to have you in your feels reminiscing on old flings and relationships. Many of the songs are accompanied by live instruments and strong vocals that will captivate you. Ella Mai is known for her slow melodic sound that makes you want to play the entire album all the way through.

The Good Morning Gorgeous tour, presented by Hologic and promoted by The Black Promoters Collective gave us three mini-concerts in one; starting with Queen Naija and then Ella Mai and culminating with the performance by Mary J. Blige.

“This is a reminder that R&B is very much alive,” Ella Mai said to the audience. The tour is scheduled to appear in 22 cities.

