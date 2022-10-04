Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Herschel Walker’s son berates him as deadbeat and liar (videos)

The senatorial candidate’s son went on a Twitter tirade against him a month before the election
Herschel Walker (Photo credit: DaeRae Media)

The son of Herschel Walker callied him a deadbeat dad, an abuser, a chronic liar and a hypocrite.

This comes on the heels of a news report that Walker paid for a woman to get an abortion after he impregnated her and later lied about it.


“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you,” Christian Walker wrote in a series of tweets.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” he added.


When the printed words failed to douse the flames of anger regarding his father’s alleged lies, Christian Walker then posted back-to-back videos that detail the machinations his father and the Republican Party are employing to win the upcoming Senate race in Georgia.

The younger Walker said that he couldn’t stand idly by and allow a false narrative to continue to be created by his father and his supporters in the political arena.

The surprising outburst came shortly after The Daily Beast reported that a woman had an abortion in 2009 after Herschel Walker got her pregnant. 

Walker, for his part, denies the many stories questioning his character and the authenticity of his talking points.

Read more about:

Also read

HERSCHEL_COVER-web
Covers
Herschel Walker shares his vision for a unified Georgia
Herschel Walker2
Politics
Herschel Walker grants 'rolling out' exclusive to address campaign attacks
308457578_1140935310105934_979030585110217634_n
Political Videos
In exclusive 1st interview with Black media, Herschel Walker addresses rumors that he's a pawn for the Republican Party
Screenshot 2022-08-30 204220
Politics
Rashad Richey's TV viewers give $40K to single mom who stood up to a 'Karen'
president-jimmy-carter-flag-bg
Politics
Carter Center stepping up and leading the nation for peaceful elections
MichaelHarrisII
Sports
Atlanta Braves star Michael Harris II leans on family after signing extension

Watch this video

What's new

kareem-abdul-jabbar-1
Kyrie Irving blasted by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for COVID conspiracy theories
Guests at NY Premiere of 'Selma' in NYC
Tia Mowry files for divorce
C28E82B7-99C4-4A12-952D-A1765BA351D0
Creators Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti welcome viewers to the 'JUNGLE'