Herschel Walker’s son berates him as deadbeat and liar (videos)

The son of Herschel Walker callied him a deadbeat dad, an abuser, a chronic liar and a hypocrite.

This comes on the heels of a news report that Walker paid for a woman to get an abortion after he impregnated her and later lied about it.

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you,” Christian Walker wrote in a series of tweets.

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” he added.

When the printed words failed to douse the flames of anger regarding his father’s alleged lies, Christian Walker then posted back-to-back videos that detail the machinations his father and the Republican Party are employing to win the upcoming Senate race in Georgia.

I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved. Now they’re blaming me for everything I’m not responsible for. It’s disgusting. pic.twitter.com/rhMRNHMDaC — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

The younger Walker said that he couldn’t stand idly by and allow a false narrative to continue to be created by his father and his supporters in the political arena.

The surprising outburst came shortly after The Daily Beast reported that a woman had an abortion in 2009 after Herschel Walker got her pregnant.

Walker, for his part, denies the many stories questioning his character and the authenticity of his talking points.