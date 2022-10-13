NLE Choppa takes advice from ancestors and partakes in this ritual (video)

Rapper had social media in a frenzy
Rapper NLE Choppa poses for a picture at SluttyVegan on Edgewood Ave. in Atlanta (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

There’s no question that NLE Choppa is in touch with nature. Throughout the year, the rapper has mentioned creating herbs that cure many things such as herpes, STDS, erectile dysfunction and more. He even went out on a limb and said he has a herb that increases breast size.

Since Choppa is such a naturalist, he decided to listen to his ancestors and take a shower in the rain. On Oct. 12, Choppa shared his experience with his fans while posting a clip of him outside rubbing the rain through his head.


“Today my ancestors told me to take a shower in the rain, so I did,” Choppa tweeted.

“I’m rubbing my head cause I had shampoo in my hands,” Choppa said in the following tweet. “It just wasn’t anymore for the ones.”


Choppa did indeed have some people questioning his actions throughout the day.

