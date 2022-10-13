NLE Choppa takes advice from ancestors and partakes in this ritual (video)

There’s no question that NLE Choppa is in touch with nature. Throughout the year, the rapper has mentioned creating herbs that cure many things such as herpes, STDS, erectile dysfunction and more. He even went out on a limb and said he has a herb that increases breast size.

I Have Herbs To Help Treat Covid/Cold/Flu Symptoms, UTI, BV, Chlamydia/Gonorrhea, Yeast Infections, Erectile Dysfunction, Obesity, Depression, Anxiety, Stress, Insomnia, Acne, Pimples, Blemishes/Discoloration, Hair Loss, Memory Loss, And A BBL Herb OTW. Share This To Help Someone — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) February 17, 2022

Since my BBL Blend is such a success, currently I’m looking for things to reverse autism, Dwarfism, Down syndrome, and many other disorders. A lot of people asking for herbs for there height I’m going to look into that 💯 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 16, 2022

Since Choppa is such a naturalist, he decided to listen to his ancestors and take a shower in the rain. On Oct. 12, Choppa shared his experience with his fans while posting a clip of him outside rubbing the rain through his head.

“Today my ancestors told me to take a shower in the rain, so I did,” Choppa tweeted.

Today my ancestors told me to take a shower in the rain, so I did. It actually makes sense how shower heads replicates rain, and a bath tub replicates a body of water. Also looked up benefits of rain water for hair and skin and found many benefits. I felt so good afterwards! pic.twitter.com/oDisf6SttX — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 12, 2022

“I’m rubbing my head cause I had shampoo in my hands,” Choppa said in the following tweet. “It just wasn’t anymore for the ones.”

Choppa did indeed have some people questioning his actions throughout the day.

Omg i hate nle choppa. Like is he fr? Or do he be trolling? Is it drugs? One day hes like today im inly eating fruit and no sex. The bect day his gf crying cause he told her he cant have one woman. Now his ancestors told him to shower outside.. i cant — TRIPPLE X (@TheJajaTaj) October 13, 2022

Be fr bro it dnt even look like you getting clean — N.W. LOVERRR 🫶🏽 (@lowk3y_p) October 12, 2022