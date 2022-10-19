Ghostly Abandoned ‘Harry Potter’ Train Found Deep In Suffolk Countryside

By Jake Mason

A ghostly abandoned train has been found deep in the Suffolk countryside, by an urban explorer, Steve Liddiard. He tracked it down after hearing rumors of a mysterious ‘Harry Potter-style’ engine hidden in the woods.





The 36-year-old from Swansea was able to locate the amazing vehicle completely hidden behind overgrowth.

Hogwarts Express

One of my favourite ever finds.

It took alot of research and map scanning to locate this stunning German Steam train hidden in the trees. Designed to endure the brutal Finnish winters but now sits alone in the woodland. Built at some point between 1940-57, pic.twitter.com/YeHcFcQK7b — Steve Liddiard (@Stevelid) October 10, 2022

“The steam train was one of my best finds, hidden in plain sight,” said Steve. “It’s now very well protected with thorn bushes and brambles, but enough is still visible to see the scale of it. A lot of research and map scanning was done in order to track it down.” But he is keeping the exact location of the train a secret, so it does not get vandalized.

“It’s a Hogwarts-style train, but it’s a bit of a mystery as to why it’s there and sitting on real train tracks. Locals seem to know of it, but it’s a total mystery as to where it came from. There are some bits I have found here and there about it. There are some rumors that it was bought with the purpose of renovating it, but nothing concrete.

“The train was built by a Scandinavian company around 1950. It was built to withstand the brutal Finnish winters, but now sits alone on this abandoned piece of track and the elements have corroded it. The train still smells of oil and smoke even though it hasn’t been active for well over half a century. It looks like it has been there for decades.”

By day, Steve is a Senior Pathology Informatics officer in the NHS, but tracks down abandoned places as a hobby. “I have a passion for urbex and abandoned buildings, structures, and objects,” he said. “My goal is to document these places before they crumble away and are lost completely.”



Produced in association with SWNS.