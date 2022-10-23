Kanye West screamed at Charlamagne Tha God about Pete Davidson’s sexual gift

Now we know why Kanye West was having a conniption fit about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian dating “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson.

Charlamagne Tha God, the co-host of the wildly popular radio show “The Breakfast Club,” says that Ye was allegedly raging over his penis envy regarding Davidson. And he wanted Charlamagne to help him break up Kardashian and Davidson.

“I’m like, ‘You know Pete is my friend, right?’” Charlamagne allegedly responded.

At some point during their phone conversation, according to Charlamagne, 44, Kanye began screaming at Charlamagne.

“‘My wife is out here f—— a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me? My wife is out here f—— a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?’” West allegedly railed against him.

Charlamagne said the only thing he could do was “laugh at” West’s paranoia and his obsession with Davidson’s genitals.

“The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f—- with you, and you said that to me,” he added.

Fans will more likely believe Charlamagne’s version of the story based on Yeezy’s recently bizarre antics. He donned a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. Then he has unapologetically gone off on multiple anti-Semitic tirades which have subjected him to widespread condemnation and isolation. Multiple celebrities and companies subsequently have publicly renounced Yeezy.