Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie

Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform.

After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point guard finally capitulated to vast public pressure and issued a statement that was obtained by ESPN.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving wrote in conjunction with the Nets. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

The Nets could use fewer off-court distractions and more wins. Last season, the franchise was humiliated after being swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs. This year, they are already embroiled in a hellish season already after just eight games, going 2-6, after sports pundits picked them to contend for the NBA title. Steve Nash became a casualty of their anemic efforts and was fired on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

The Nets said Irving and the team will collaborate with the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group, in “an effort to develop educational programming that is inclusive and will comprehensively combat all forms of antisemitism and bigotry.”

Furthermore, Irving and the Nets pledge to participate in Shine A Light “an ongoing initiative dedicated to spotlighting modern-day antisemitism.”