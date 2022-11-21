Twitter abruptly closes offices, forcing employees to quit

Twitter’s corporate offices abruptly shut down last Thursday, Nov. 18, forcing hundreds of employees to quit as they refused to continue working under Elon Musk‘s new vision for the social media platform. Company leaders let the employees know that all buildings were being temporarily closed, effective immediately and that employees’ ability to enter the Twitter headquarters with ID access was being suspended for the time being.

A current worker shared a Slack message with Business Insider that indicated that the shutdown was to “prevent physical sabotage while they sort out access revocations.” The immediate closure came directly after Musk set a deadline for Twitter employees to agree to his hardcore plans for the company moving forward. The plans include working long hours or being forced to resign their positions. Musk named this initiative Twitter 2.0 and sent a midnight email asking employees to agree to the change.

While some signed onto Musk’s offer, many took it as a sign to begin searching for something new. Less than 50 percent of the company’s workforce remains, totaling about 3,700 employees compared to 7,500 employees before the request was issued. Business Insider also shared that Musk tried to convince some key employees to stay with the company but was unable secure those commitments in light of the radical changes.

The lockout marks the second time that Twitter offices have suddenly closed since Musk took over media outlet. The company had mass layoffs in late October when Musk initiated the plan to revamp Twitter. He is allowing employees to continue remote work and is hopeful his plan will unfold for the better.