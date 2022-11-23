Ice Cube says refusal to get COVID-19 vaccine cost him massive paycheck

Ice Cube has been a Black Hollywood mainstay for decades having appeared in a plethora of movies throughout his career, and he admits he’s turned down plumb roles for good reason.

Cube recently talked about one of his experiences where he had to turn down an opportunity because he didn’t want to take the COVID-19 shot. In an interview on “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” Cube opened up about the situation.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf—— jab,” Cube said. He says the movie was Oh Hell No, co-starring Jack Black.

Ice Cube confirmed that he missed out on a $9 million movie role because he refused the COVID-19 vaccine cast members were required to receive. "I didn’t want to get the jab. Fuck that jab. And fuck y’all for trying to make me get it." https://t.co/TMzcYw7iQs pic.twitter.com/2OhHTnm7Sy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2022

“I turned down $9 million,” Cube continued. “I didn’t want to get the jab. F— that jab. And f— y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

Cube then said that it wasn’t that he turned down the movie role, but they didn’t give it to him because he declined the vaccine.

“I didn’t turn it down,” Cube said. “Those motherf—— didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

Cube ended the convo by sharing his thoughts on the vaccine.

“I didn’t need that s—,” Cube said. “I didn’t catch that s— at all. Ain’t gonna take no s— I don’t need.”