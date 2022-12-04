Metro Boomin’s album listening party reveals who’s team hero and team villain

Metro Boomin has released his latest album, Heroes & Villains, and he celebrated by bringing the whole city of Atlanta out to see if they were on team hero or team villain. The album has received great reviews and features John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Gunna and The Weeknd.

Organized by Music Business Politics, the album listening party was a movie with comic book decorations, an outdoor pool, and indoor sections. Attendees were encouraged to show up as their favorite hero, villain, or as themselves but here are some looks that caught our fashion eye.

Shego

Some people went all out and wore a costume to the party. This Shego look-a-like is team villain.

Good cop or bad cop?

It’s hard to tell which side she’s on with this black bodysuit and colorful jeweled hat. We will let you all decide.

Good girl gone bad

It looks like this attendee is in her bad girl era. We are loving the all-black gothic look with the fishnets. The thigh-high studded boots give it even more of a villainous edge.

Team Boominati

When in doubt, just get on the winning team and rock Metro Boomin’s clothing brand. This two-piece set will give you the edge you need, whether you are team hero or team villain.