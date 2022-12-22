Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson claps back at the term ‘nepo baby’

O’Shea Jackson believes Blacks should create more ‘nepo babies’
O’shea Jackson Jr. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Tinseltown)

O’Shea Jackson Jr., the successful son of rap and screen legend Ice Cube, bristles at the term “nepo baby” which is used to describe the offspring of famous parents.

For the uninitiated, “nepo baby” is short for “nepotism baby,” and is seen as a belittling term used to diss and dismiss folks whose accomplishments are credited to their relationships with a famous family member, most often a celebrated parent.


The topic was broached due to the recent New York Times article, “She has her mother’s eyes. And agent,” which explores how the offspring of entertainment dynasties are dominating the headlines and box office. This includes the likes of John David Washington, the son of the venerated Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, as well as Zöe Kravitz whpo is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz, Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp, and Brooklyn Beckham, daughter of Victoria Beckham.  In fact, the NYT published a complete story unveiling the “Year of the Nepo Baby.” 

Jackson, who shot to stardom playing his father in the gripping biographical film Straight Outta Compton which detailed the rise and fall of the pioneering NWA rap group, resolutely stated that folks like him earned his lot in life, though they got help from their parents.


Jackson continued, saying he doesn’t appreciate the inference that he was bestowed a career because of his patriarchal benefactor, Ice Cube.

In fact, Jackson is advocating for this generation of urbanites to work to create more entertainment and business empires in order to give a leg up to successive generations.

