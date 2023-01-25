Sirmara Campbell reveals what she does to make her a better leader

Sirmara Campbell is the chief human resources officer at LaSalle Network. With over 20 years of experience, Campbell has established herself as a proven leader. Her expertise has assisted in elevating the performance of LaSalle Network and has garnered her many accolades. Rolling out spoke with Campbell about the importance of getting to know people and how it makes her a better manager.

Please describe your leadership style.

I lead by example and don’t ask my team to do something I haven’t done or wouldn’t do. I hold my team accountable [and myself] and am direct in my leadership style. However, I’m extremely empathetic, and understand that we are all human and have issues or challenges. So, I invest the time to get to know people personally so I can be a better manager and leader for them, knowing when to push them and encourage them, and when to pull back. I understand that vulnerability and transparency is a two-way street, and in order for my team to share, I have to be open and share with them. I truly care about who they are and what they’re going through. I am also a big believer in continued learning and development, so I’m always thinking about how they can continue learning and growing in their role.

Finish this sentence: Teamwork is important because …

You can get more done with many than with one, and when you have different minds come together, the end product is much stronger. Beyond a better product, the team gets to learn from one another.

What professional organizations do you support? Why?

LaSalle Network is a staffing, recruiting and culture firm that works with companies across America helping them find top talent, as well as provide consulting services on creating an award-winning company culture. Organizations that LaSalle Network is involved with that I personally am extremely passionate about are Cristo Rey and By The Hand. LaSalle participates in Cristo Rey’s Corporate Work Study Program, where students intern for an organization and the organization pays part of their tuition and gives them access to professional development opportunities they might not have access to otherwise. LaSalle has had students join as freshmen and celebrated them as they graduated senior year. By The Hand is an after-school program for kids in poverty-stricken neighborhoods in Chicago’s West and South side, supporting kids from kindergarten through college.

What are you reading now? Name your two favorite books ( with the authors’ names).

My all-time favorite books that I often re-read are:

Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person by Shonda Rhimes

The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company by Robert Iger

What two favorite quotes motivate you?

“Be the change you wish to see in the world” – Mahatma Gandhi

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou