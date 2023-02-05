Twitter enraged that Cam Newton was left out of tribute to Black quarterbacks

Twitter spat out words of disgust after NFL organizers left former star quarterback Cam Newton off the tribute to Black quarterbacks.

The league decided to honor the Black signal caller since two quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles — are facing off in the Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history.

Urban sports fans are even more repulsed that, despite the fact that Hurts and Mahomes heaped effusive praise on Newton as a fearless pioneer, the NFL nevertheless decided to leave the controversial and often combative Newton off the tribute post.

So Jalen literally said this and y’all still leave Cam off this Cmon now the disrespect is crazy Asl https://t.co/GlmwT5GGuA pic.twitter.com/j5Bx5p2fRY — Caleb  (@CJSUpNextt) February 4, 2023

The NFL’s tribute featured a collage of Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback in the AFL, as well as Donovan Mcnabb, Michael Vick, Warren Moon, Doug Williams, Mahomes, and Hurts, along with the caption, “Honor the past, work hard in the present, and leave a legacy for the future.”

Black Twitter was aghast that Newton, a former NFL Most Valuable Player for the Carolina Panthers who took the team to the Super Bowl in 2015, was omitted.

One user tweeted: “Cam Newton not being in this picture is disgusting @NFL. First black QB to win MVP? That counts for something. Let alone the fact that he’s better than every man up here not named Mahomes or Hurts.”

Cam Newton is an MVP and went 15-1 and y'all left him off. This is pathetic, low and ridiculous. — Matthew Gaskin (@Matthew_Gaskin) February 5, 2023