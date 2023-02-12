Black A-listers gather in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII (photos)

Glendale, Arizona, is now the epicenter of the sports world. This weekend, Super Bowl LVII has been operating like a magnet to celebrities across the spectrum of entertainment.

Notable names in music, Hollywood and sports have converged at the State Farm Stadium, including A-listers Jay-Z, Drake, Cardi B and husband Offset, Rihanna, Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, Serena Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface and Cedric the Entertainer.

There will also be a large contingent that will show up unannounced as the clock winds down on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Bad Gal RiRi was one of the first to sojourn in Glendale as she finalized preparations for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The record-setting singer admitted that jitters and excitement are roiling inside, thinking about performing in front of an estimated 100 million people in the stadium and across the globe.

“As scary as [the decision] was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all… And it’s important for me to do this, this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that,” the “California King Bed” singer stated.

“That’s a big part of why it’s important for me to do this show,” Rihanna said during a press conference, according to AZ Central. “Representing for immigrants, representing for my country, Barbados, representing for Black women everywhere. That’s key for people to see the possibilities and I’m honored to be here.”

