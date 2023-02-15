Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Performance Confirms Pregnancy: Did A Trademark Filing Hint At This Last Month?

By Chris Katje

Rihanna was the featured performer during the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday. Shortly after her appearance, the singer’s rep confirmed what many suspected during the performance of her hit songs: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.





Rihanna was announced as the Super Bowl Halftime performer for Super Bowl LVII back in September. The performance was the first under a partnership between the NFL and new Halftime Show sponsor Apple Inc, which replaced long-standing sponsor Pepsi.

The game was watched by hundreds of millions of people on Fox, a unit of Fox Corporation.

Rihanna was the first billionaire to play the Super Bowl halftime show in over 18 years, as Zenger News previously reported.

The singer, whose birth name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, became a billionaire in 2021 thanks to her ownership of the Fenty beauty brand, her strong music catalog and numerous endorsements.

Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 under the LVMH umbrella of brands, with Rihanna maintaining 50% ownership.

Since the launch of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has also launched Fenty, a fashion brand that existed from 2019 to 2021, and Savage x Fenty, a lingerie company.

Fenty Beauty products on display inside the store as Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY IMAGES

Savage x Fenty took in $125 million in funding in 2022 with investors including LionTree, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault’s private equity firm and a venture capital firm founded by Jay-Z.

The lingerie company has raised $310 million to date and is rumored to be valued in the billions of dollars and nearing a potential IPO.

Rihanna was valued at $1.7 billion by Forbes in 2022 and her wealth could rise with the potential launch of a new company.

On Jan. 20, Rihanna filed for the trademark of “Fenty Kids” to be used for items such as clothing, swimwear, beachwear, cloth diapers, infant wear, footwear and more.

The trademark was reported by trademark attorney Josh Gerben on Twitter in late January.

Many saw the trademark as a natural expansion of her Fenty brands as the singer welcomed her first child into the world in May 2022. It could have also foreshadowed the latest pregnancy announcement.

Many were hopeful Rihanna would put out new music and tour after the Super Bowl Halftime performance was announced. Prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl, Rihanna had not performed live in over five years, dating back to a performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France.EDWARD BERTHELOT/GETTY IMAGES

Rihanna’s last studio album “Anti” was released in 2016. Last year, Rihanna released “Lift Me Up,” a song written and released for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

With the pregnancy announcement and the trademark filing, Rihanna may continue to focus on her non-music endeavors like raising a family and building out a portfolio of brands.

It could only be a matter of time before we see Rihanna’s kids dressed in Fenty Kids products.

Produced in association with Benzinga.