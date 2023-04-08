NFL reporter live tweets his breakup, admits to cheating, ex responds

An NFL reporter found himself in a weird position publicly on April 6. Benjamin Allbright, a reporter for the Denver Broncos with over 160,000 Twitter followers opened up about something, not related to his job, but his romantic life.

“I’ve been a bad friend, I’ve been a bad partner,” Allbright tweeted. “I cheated on my partner. Not physically, but emotionally, which is worse for many. No one asked me to type this, and it is me typing it. I royally messed up.”

Allbright then posted a thread about how the woman he loves, had children with, and supported him throughout his career when he doubted himself. He detailed how the two parties had different love languages and when the relationship got tough, instead of communicating with her, he reached out to his ex-girlfriend instead. He also mentioned the woman he loves deals with “trauma from her past about being left and abandoned.”

He then ended the seven-tweet thread with a message to his hundreds of thousands of followers reading.

“If you find your person, don’t lie to them,” Allbright wrote. “Don’t cheat on them. Open up while you can.”

The tweets have been deleted, but uploaded via screenshots by user @slimerrefan. The full thread can be read here.

One of his exes then apparently responded on Twitter.

“When your ex posts your trauma on social?!?” Jessica Maxwell tweeted, as uploaded in a screenshot by user @nuggestsgenes. “Tell me how much more of a piece of s— you can be @AllbrightNFL.”

Maxwell deleted the post, but kept her next tweets up.

“I was asked to delete my last tweet,” Maxwell tweeted. “Fragile egos and all. Everything that’s said is true, lies and all.”

Her page was made private later in the afternoon of April 7. She also tweeted a response to Allbright, disgusted that he made their relationship issues public.

“You cheated,” Maxwell. “And involved my kids. And I’m so sorry this is playing out on social. But I won’t allow you to harvest our personal lives for likes and follows.”