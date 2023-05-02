Bruce Springsteen Puts On A Show In Spain Embracing The Crowd In Catalunya

By Lennox Kalifungwa

Bruce Springsteen’s two concerts this weekend at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium were a perfect consummation of the ongoing love affair between the ‘Boss’ and Barcelona: “Hola, Barcelona. Hola, Catalunya.”





On Sunday evening, these were the first words of the singer in front of 55,000 people, as the second of his two concerts in the Catalan capital began.

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt perform a second concert at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 30, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. XAVI TORRENT/EL NACIONAL EN

And in fact, it was not his only reference during the concert to both Barcelona and the Catalan culture.

“Us estimem,” he said three times – that is, “We love you” in the Catalan language.

Hearing these words from Springsteen was electrifying for the audience – but it seems that the references were not to everyone’s liking, because they were removed from the coverage given by the main Spanish television broadcasters.

In the news pieces on the major networks La1, La Sexta, Antena 3 and Tele5, the “Hola, Catalunya” was not shown to the Spanish public.

The reality is that the Boss delivered himself to the Catalan public, who had waited in the rain to see the Sunday concert.

Still as crazy as ever for the Boss

Forty-two years after his first concert in the Mediterranean city, Springsteen again chose Barcelona to start his 2023 European tour and did so at the Olympic Stadium, with two concerts for 55,000 people each, on Friday and on Sunday, the only gigs he is playing in Spain.

Bruce Springsteen’s stay in the Catalan capital has unleashed a true Springsteen-mania, not only for him, but also for the select group of US celebrities who accompanied him while he was in town.

Barack and Michelle Obama, Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw and Tom Hanks were the most sought-after celebrities from the moment the madness began last Thursday, and they did not hide away.

The Obamas, the Spielbergs and Springsteen all stayed at the Gran Hotel La Florida, perched high above the city beside the Tibidabo peak.

The night of the illustrious American party’s arrival, they dined around midnight at the Amar restaurant located in the Hotel Palace.

The next day, the former US president and first lady along with Spielberg and Capshaw went sightseeing in Barcelona before the concert, visiting the Moco Museum and then the Sagrada Família.

On Saturday, they went to another iconic Catalan location – the remarkable mountain of Montserrat just beyond the city, to see the Moreneta virgin.

Among the most shared images of the two Springsteen concerts are those of Tom Hanks dancing and singing along, enjoying himself like any true fan of the Boss.

The American actor attended Sunday’s concert accompanied by his wife Rita Wilson.

In the video that had the greatest viral success, the Hollywood couple shake their bodies while singing the lyrics of “Because the night”, written by Bruce Springsteen and given to Patti Smith who turned it into one of the most emblematic songs in the history of rock.

“Tom is a real fan, sang every line of every song with passion and was extremely kind to everyone around,” Point Blank Spain said of catching Hanks on a Twitter video.

Another video that was shared globally was when Michelle Obama sang and danced with Bruce at Friday’s concert.

As “Glory Days” played, the former first lady took the stage, grabbed a tambourine, a microphone and began to belt out the song. She was accompanied by Kate Capshaw, and Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa.

Produced in association with El Nacional En