Peyton Perrine III is a young actor with big dreams

Peyton Perrine III is a young, ambitious actor from the award-winning NICK series, “That Girl Lay Lay,” which stars Perrine as Lay Lay’s brother, Marky. He was also in the Netflix series, “Colin in Black and White.” The drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explored Kaepernick’s high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

Perrine spoke with rolling out about being a young actor, and his goals for the future.

Why did you want to start acting?

It was me watching my mom do her thing because she’s an actor. I was just looking like, “Oh, I want to try that.” Then I asked my mom if I could start doing it and she was like, “Yeah, sure. Let’s try it out.” I like watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” I thought it was so cool and I wanted to be on a show like that. I started auditioning and that’s how we got here.

Tell us about your character in the show “That Girl Lay Lay.”

“That Girl Lay Lay” is about a girl named Sadie who has a positive affirmation app called Lay Lay who comes to life after she wishes on a shooting star. They go on wacky adventures and I’m a little brother, Marky, who loves his money. I try to tell on them, but for me not to tell they have to pay me. It’s a sibling dynamic.

You’ve also been a part of the Netflix series “Colin in Black and White.” How was that experience?

That was amazing, but we shot it when COVID was really bad. We had to stay quarantined in this little house for like three weeks. It was me and my mom because she was on the show too. So that was crazy. After that, once we started shooting it was so much fun, and everybody was nice. Ms. Ava DuVernay was amazing. She is nice to everybody.

What advice would you give young actors?

Keep doing what you love, keep practicing. and keep grinding. Just keep going and believe in yourself that you can do that, and trust that God has a plan for you.

What should we be looking forward to from you in the future?

I may try to write a book. I’m trying to get a movie in the works but between that and the book, that’s kind of it for right now. I’ll keep working on stuff and see where it goes.