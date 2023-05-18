Niya Morant, Ja’s little sister, commits to HBCU

Niya Morant has officially announced her college choice. The Houston high school star guard has decided to continue her career at Mississippi Valley State University, according to a social post.

“Let’s go Devilettes,” the caption read.

With this commitment, the Morant household has sent both of its children to college through basketball. Last year, MVSU went 2-27, including an 0-18 run in SWAC play. Niya most recently participated in Overtime’s WBB Takeover Weekend at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. The guard held her own and let her shooting skills shine, as young fans continuously yelled her name from the stands.

Niya’s older brother, Ja, is a NBA superstar guard for the Memphis Grizzlies. His exciting on-the-court play has made him one of the league’s most popular players. Ja attended Murray State, and was selected as the No. 2 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. As Ja has been in the news recently for his actions away from the court, Niya has kept a low profile.

Ja Morant’s little sister Niya was going off this season! 😤 @niyamorant1 pic.twitter.com/a56FrjVHsU — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 24, 2023

