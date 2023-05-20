Janell Stephens shares why her children’s skin led her to create Camille Rose

Janell Stephens is the CEO and founder of Camille Rose Naturals as well as a lifestyle expert. The entrepreneur encourages natural hair care and healthy eating while promoting beauty and wellness through her products.

The brand is available in 300,000 store locations and retailers such as Target, Walmart, Ulta, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Stephens shared how her children motivated her to start this all-around lifestyle beauty and wellness brand.

How did you get started in the beauty industry?

How I completely got started was me focusing on what’s healthy in my life, meaning mind, body, and soul. Also, my children’s skin played a major part in getting into the beauty industry.

When did you know the beauty industry was your calling?

The first moment I was able to study and learn that a healthy all-natural lifestyle would benefit my family in the long run.

What led you to create the company, Camille Rose Naturals?

My children suffered from eczema at a young age so I wanted to figure out what would work best for them so I thought, “If this is working naturally for them it could also be healthy for you on your hair, skin, and body.”

What early mistakes did you make as an entrepreneur and how did you overcome them?

What people don’t know is that after starting my website I was the only employee for my brand so everything was done by hand. I had hundreds of orders. It was all done by me, and mistakes happened but honestly, I wouldn’t trade the early years for anything. I solely invested my own capital into my brand.

How has Target played a role in your overall brand success?

Target was our first retailer. I started a website that focused on creams [geared toward] eczema. I was at a gifting event and they became my first buyer which was major.

What makes your products stand out from others?

It’s handcrafted with love and has natural ingredients. Our products are amazing for all types of textures and styles.

What is the most rewarding part about being a beauty entrepreneur?

The most rewarding part is that my brand has grown from 2011 until now which we are still growing but to see how far we have come Is so rewarding.

What do you want customers to experience while using your products?

I want them to feel like what they are using adds to their experience with our products, I want them to smile while using them and just love the fresh ingredients that I put my heart Into while creating.

What are three hair tips for those unsure of which products to use in their hair?

The best tip is to treat your hair like you would treat your body and skin. For example, for twist-outs, wash-and-go’s, braids, and more, our products work for any hair type even for protective styles. You can use our drops, our hair butters, creams, shampoos, and deep conditioners.

What’s next for you?

Our brand is growing even more. We just launched our newest line The Rosemary Collection and we are doing more activations. We are now overseas. We just launched in South Africa so it’s all about growing and making Camille Rose [a staple] in everyone’s homes.