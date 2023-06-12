Floyd Mayweather, Joseline Hernandez and others brawl at boxing match (videos)

Chaos and confrontations popped off before, during and after the exhibition match
Floyd Mayweather, Joseline Hernandez and others brawl at boxing match (videos)
Floyd Mayweather (Image source: Instagram – @FloydMayweather)

The boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III rapidly degenerated into multiple brawls inside and outside the ring, and even featured a brutal beatdown administered by reality star Joseline Hernandez.

The chaos ensued at the FLA Live Arena when boxing referee Kenny Bayless called off the rest of the match in the sixth round after tiring of the incessant trash-talking, holding and illegal punches.


From there, pandemonium erupted in multiple directions as Gotti went after Mayweather after the stoppage of the fight, inciting both camps to jump over the ropes and start swinging at each other.

While officials struggled to put out that fire, bedlam broke out in the paid seats section of the arena as some unidentified people began throwing haymakers at each other.


And then, right on cue, former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez was captured backstage pummeling Big Lex. The mauling was bad enough that Lex’s top was ripped off despite folks trying to pull Hernandez off of her.

The current star of “Joseline’s Caberet” also chased down and tried to beat an unidentified woman who threw a drink on the easily combustible Hernandez.

Some fans made jokes on the hair-trigger tempered Hernandez who has never seen an argument or fight she doesn’t like.

What's new

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets

Watch this video

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles