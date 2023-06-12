The boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III rapidly degenerated into multiple brawls inside and outside the ring, and even featured a brutal beatdown administered by reality star Joseline Hernandez.

The chaos ensued at the FLA Live Arena when boxing referee Kenny Bayless called off the rest of the match in the sixth round after tiring of the incessant trash-talking, holding and illegal punches.

From there, pandemonium erupted in multiple directions as Gotti went after Mayweather after the stoppage of the fight, inciting both camps to jump over the ropes and start swinging at each other.

It is CHAOS right now, as there’s a brawl in the ring while Mayweather runs to the back. Fights everywhere. #MayweatherGotti @sn_fights pic.twitter.com/giNK1BLjer — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) June 12, 2023

While officials struggled to put out that fire, bedlam broke out in the paid seats section of the arena as some unidentified people began throwing haymakers at each other.

The best fights happens after the fight at Floyd mayweather fight #floydmayweather 📷 KennysellsMiami on ig pic.twitter.com/qf09Dgcc4C — H.B (@ganjababy305) June 12, 2023

And then, right on cue, former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez was captured backstage pummeling Big Lex. The mauling was bad enough that Lex’s top was ripped off despite folks trying to pull Hernandez off of her.

The current star of “Joseline’s Caberet” also chased down and tried to beat an unidentified woman who threw a drink on the easily combustible Hernandez.

Joseline Hernández should’ve been on the undercard of that Floyd Mayweather fight 😬 pic.twitter.com/tKv6uEWUTc — ✰ 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 ✰ (@itsJustinRitch) June 12, 2023

Some fans made jokes on the hair-trigger tempered Hernandez who has never seen an argument or fight she doesn’t like.